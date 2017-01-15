A mama with a message! Peta Murgatroyd shared a photo of her swollen post-baby belly via Instagram on Sunday, January 15, telling fans that going through the rigors of pregnancy has reminded her how “resilient” the female body can be.



“Real life: I took this photo 8 days post birth,” the 30-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro captioned the shot. “I left the hospital looking 5 months pregnant. Many people think a woman should shrink right back to her pre-birth weight immediately. That is just not the truth for most. The female body is incredible and resilient, but healing and strengthening take time. Now it’s time for patience and hard work.”



The first-time mother — she and fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcomed baby boy Shai on January 4 — also praised mothers who have struggled or are struggling with getting the hang of motherhood.



“Lots of love to all the new mamas out there on the journey. 💪🏼💪🏼 #yesihaveascrunchieinmyhair #shaiiswortheverypound,” she wrote. In the bathroom mirror selfie, Murgatroyd shows off a noticeable baby bump in nothing but a bra and black leggings, her blonde hair tied into a topknot with a scrunchie.



The DWTS champ hasn’t been shy about documenting her changing body throughout her pregnancy. In November, the svelte star showed off a 33-week baby bump in a black bra and thong, captioning the shot, “Oiling this buttercup up … 33 weeks.”

Chmerkovskiy, 36, also excitedly awaited their baby in the months leading up to his birth, and even documented Murgatroyd’s big moment with a funny post to Instagram on Monday, January 2, two days ahead of their son’s birth.

“But first...a little make up 😝,” he captioned an image of his love sitting up in a hospital bed, carefully applying mascara.



The pair, who dated on and off for three years before getting engaged in December 2015, enjoyed their first post-baby date on Saturday, January 14, but it ended a little sooner than they would have liked.

"First date night of 2017 with my queen 👸🏼 Thanks @sushidojonyc for bomb sushi 🍣," the DWTS champ Chmerkovskiy captioned a pic of the pair on Instagram. "Me: "Baby you want some desert?" @petamurgatroyd: "My boobs are filling up. We gotta go" 😳 #parents"

