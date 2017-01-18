All the feels! Peta Murgatroyd wished her fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy a happy birthday with not one, but two sweet Instagram posts on Tuesday, January 17, calling him her soulmate and the best dad in the world.

“To my best friend...my partner, for the remainder of the most incredible years to come. You are forever the light that makes my soul ignite, you're the text book definition of my true soul mate. I never believed in one until I met you. My love for you is never ending ❤ #HappyBirthdayMaks,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 30, captioned a silly photo with Chmerkovskiy, 37, before going on in a separate post to gush over their newborn son, Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy.



Alo Ceballos/GC Images

“…and to the best Father in the world Happy Birthday, Shai is so fortunate to have you as his guardian and protector for life. I see you with him and cry with the amount of love that is in your eyes. Our love for you is for eternity, forever the 3 of us are together,” she concluded alongside a black and white snap of Chmerkovskiy holding their baby in front of a kitchen window.

The couple welcomed little Shai on January 4. “This is, without a doubt, the best thing that has ever happened to us!” the duo told Us Weekly in a statement at the time.



Via his own Instagram account, Chmerkovskiy thanked Murgatroyd for “pulling through with the ultimate present” and gifting him Shai, while also thanking friends and fans for all the birthday wishes and revealing that he doesn’t feel older, but now feels he has a “purpose” in life being a dad.

Murgatroyd’s posts come after she shared an honest Instagram of her postpartum tummy on January 15.



“Real life: I took this photo 8 days post birth. I left the hospital looking 5 months pregnant. Many people think a woman should shrink right back to her pre-birth weight immediately. That is just not the truth for most. The female body is incredible and resilient, but healing and strengthening take time. Now it's time for patience and hard work. Lots of love to all the new mamas out there on the journey. 💪💪 #yesihaveascrunchieinmyhair #shaiiswortheverypound,” she captioned the mirror selfie she took wearing just a bra and leggings.

The happy parents got engaged in December 2015 and announced they were expecting this past May.

