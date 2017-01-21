Such a nasty ... family? Pink attended a Women's March in California on Saturday, January 21, with her husband, Carey Hart, and their two children, daughter Willow and newborn son Jameson.

The "Just Like Fire" singer, 37, shared a picture of her family of four on Instagram, writing, "We march together." In the shot, Pink holds up a "Unity Love Equality and a Dash of Nasty" sign while carrying 3-week-old Jameson in a baby wrap. Hart, 41, stands in front of Willow, 5, who is seen proudly displaying a miniature sign of her own, reading, "I'm Strong I Love."

We march together A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 21, 2017 at 12:12pm PST

Earlier in the day, Pink shared a close-up photo of her black-and-red sign. "Today we march," she captioned the Instagram post.



Today we march A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:00am PST

Though Saturday's Women's March was a peaceful demonstration, some Instagram users weren't thrilled with Pink's decision to bring her family — particularly her newborn son — along with her. "Poor baby," one person commented. Another wrote, "Poor Corey [sic]. He's surrounded by angry vaginas."



The criticism was few and far between, however. Most fans applauded the three-time Grammy winner for her bravery and compassion. "This is why I love you and your family," one supporter wrote, as another added, "Thank you Hart-Moore family. I hope Jameson is doing well Momma Pink. He's got one of the best to guide him. Love you Pink."

Pink's family joins countless celebrities marching for women's rights across the country following President Donald Trump's inauguration. In Washington, D.C., stars such as Madonna and Scarlett Johansson took the stage to deliver powerful messages to nearly half a million participants.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!