He’s here! Pink has welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with husband Carey Hart.

Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16 A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:31pm PST

The “Just Like Fire” singer, 37, announced the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday, December 28, revealing his date of birth and name. “Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16,” she captioned an adorable photo of baby Jameson in her arms.



The Grammy winner and Hart are also the parents of daughter Willow, 5.



Pink announced her pregnancy via Instagram in November. “Surprise!” she captioned a stunning photo of herself cradling her baby bump in a long white dress as little Willow stood beside her.



I love my baby daddy 💙 A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:46pm PST





She and the former BMX pro tied the knot in Costa Rica in January 2006. The duo famously took a brief break in 2008 but reconciled in 2010 after undergoing marriage counseling. "We take breaks. We've had two breaks," Pink explained to Ellen DeGeneres in May. "The first one was about a year. And the second one was 11 months.… [We're] due."



Jokes aside, the songstress couldn’t be happier with her growing family. “I would like a third.… Carey's an awesome husband and a really good dad,” she said during an appearance on Good Morning America.



