Pink is one badass mom. The songstress showed off her push present from husband Carey Hart on Instagram on Thursday, May 25.

"Thanks @hartluck for the push present. I give you babies and you build me motorcycles," she captioned a snap of herself proudly showing off her new bike. "Some girls like diamonds, I like heavy metal and carbon-fiber and chrome."

The generous gift comes after Pink, 37, gave birth to their second child together, son Jameson, this past December.

The couple, who are also parents to daughter Willow, 5, joke often about taking breaks from each other despite their now-solid marriage. (As previously reported, they split in 2008 and reunited in 2010.)

“We take breaks. We've had two breaks," Pink told Ellen DeGeneres last year. "The first one was about a year. And the second one was 11 months. … [We're] due."

That said, they’re still smitten with each other.

"I'm very lucky to be able to say that you're mine," Pink captioned a Valentine’s Instagram post for Hart in February. “Thanks for sticking around."

