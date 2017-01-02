Cute alert! Pink’s latest Instagram picture should come with a warning, because it’s just too adorable to handle.

The singer welcomed her second child with hubby, Carey Hart, over the holidays, and it looks like their oldest daughter, Willow is thrilled to be a big sister.



Pink posted a snapshot on New Years’s Day of the little girl sitting in a chair, beaming with pride, with her brother snuggled up asleep on her lap.



“Happy New Year #newlove #newlife #newenergy #newhope #newday the harts thank you for your love and we send it back to you in spades,” she captioned the snap.



Happy New Year 🎆 #newlove #newlife #newenergy #newhope #newday the harts thank you for your love ❤️ and we send it back to you in spades. A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 31, 2016 at 2:56pm PST

Willow, five, even had pink streaks in her hair, just like her famous mom often has.



The “Just Like Fire” singer, 37, and Hart announced the latest addition to their family on social media on Wednesday, December 28, revealing his date of birth and name. “Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16,” she captioned the picture of Jameson in her arms.

Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16 A photo posted by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:32pm PST

Pink only shared news she was pregnant in November when she posted a gorgeous photo of her cradling her baby bump, with Willow standing by her side.



She and the former BMX pro tied the knot in Costa Rica in January 2006. The duo famously took a brief break in 2008 but reconciled in 2010 after undergoing marriage counseling. "We take breaks. We've had two breaks," Pink explained to Ellen DeGeneres in May. "The first one was about a year. And the second one was 11 months. … [We're] due."

The kids are all snugged up on a stormy Friday afternoon. Not gonna lie, saying that @pink and I have "kids" makes me a lil nervous and very grown up. And I wouldn't change it for anything in the world. #MyWifeDidGood #SheCooked2GoodOnes A photo posted by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Dec 30, 2016 at 3:44pm PST

But clearly the couple are actually doing great. Hart revealed in an Instagram post after Jameson was born, that he’s proud of his little family.

“The kids are all snuggled up on a stormy Friday afternoon,” he wrote alongside a photo of his children. “Not gonna lie, saying that @pink and I have "kids" makes me a lil nervous and very grown up. And I wouldn't change it for anything in the world. #MyWifeDidGood #SheCooked2GoodOnes."



