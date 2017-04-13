Pregnant Heidi Montag Cries Tears of Joy During an Ultrasound: Watch

Heidi Montag is overwhelmed with joy. As she and husband Spencer Pratt reveal exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly, they're expecting their first child together later this year — and Montag is loving every minute of her pregnancy.



In a video obtained by E! News on Thursday, April 13, the former MTV reality star cries tears of happiness as she sees her baby in an ultrasound. "Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh, it's so big," she says, before jokingly asking if they can tell the sex yet.



When the technician zooms in on the ultrasound for a closer look, Montag can't contain her emotions. "I can't believe that's ours!" she exclaims tearfully. "Oh my gosh. That's so exciting!"

As Us exclusively reported on Wednesday, the Hills alum, 30, is 12 weeks along and due October 19. "I have never been more excited," she tells Us in the new issue. "The reality is sinking in that we are going to have a child! I've read every pregnancy book, and now I realize I don't know anything."

Adds Pratt: "It's just the click-click-click of the roller coaster going up. That's how I feel right now."

Montag wanted a baby three years ago, but Pratt's hesitation and a series of work obligations put their plans on hold. "I'm actually really thankful we waited," she tells Us. "I thought I was ready in my twenties, but with everything we had going on, it just wouldn't have been a good situation for us."



Now, though, the time is right. Though Montag has had "really bad morning sickness since the beginning" of her pregnancy, she couldn't be more excited to become a mom. "Every time I feel awful, I remember why, and I'm just euphoric," she gushes. "It's so fulfilling, and I'm mostly just grateful. I've been with the love of my life for 10 years, and now we’re starting our own family."

