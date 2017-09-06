Lara Trump is just weeks away from her due date, and some of her Instagram followers are worried her bump isn’t progressing properly.

The 34-year-old, who is expecting her first child with husband Eric Trump later in September, shared a video of herself doing lunges and lifting weights on Tuesday, September 5. She captioned the clip: “Hoping the workout inspires this baby to make an appearance.”

Commenters chimed in with their owns suggestions on how to get the baby to make his debut. They also expressed concern about the size of Lara’s third trimester tummy. “You don’t look full term. Prayers for you and that baby,” wrote one person. Another chimed in: “SMALL.”

Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images

The parenting police also weighed in on Lara’s workout. “I lost a pregnancy doing just that! Please be careful,” warned a follower. Added another: “You be careful young lady . . . your baby will come when he’s ready.”

Lara learned she was expecting on Eric’s birthday in January. “It was a nice birthday surprise for him,” she told Fox News. They broke the news to the family on Inauguration Day at the White House.

“There’s gonna be a little Trump boy entering the world in September,” Eric gushed.

He added that his father President Donald Trump is “on cloud nine.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!