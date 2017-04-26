First comes R&R, then comes baby! Pregnant Serena Williams and her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, relaxed on a babymoon in Mexico over the weekend.

FameFlynet/AKM-GSI

The tennis champ, 35, and her hubby-to-be, 34, soaked up the sun on Friday, April 21. Williams glowed in a paisley-printed one-piece swimsuit as she laughed alongside the Reddit founder.

FameFlynet/AKM-GSI

The couple were also photographed relaxing on Sunday, April 23, as they kept cool under an umbrella. For their next day at the beach, Williams opted for a red and orange printed one-piece and jean shorts.

FameFlynet/AKM-GSI

As previously reported, Williams announced via Snapchat on April 19 that she’s expecting her first child. She later revealed that she wasn’t quite ready to share the news with the world.

AKM-GSI

Speaking at a TED conference in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 25, Williams told Gayle King that she posted the snap on accident. “On social media you press the wrong button and…30 minutes later I missed four calls and I’m like, ‘That’s weird.’”

The athlete explained that she’s been documenting her pregnancy in pics for herself and that she didn’t mean to share the “20 weeks” snap.

Courtesy Serena Williams/Snapchat

“It was a good moment,” she said. “I was only going to wait five or six more days.”

