They grow up so fast! Reese Witherspoon took a break from filming her new movie A Wrinkle in Time to take her middle child, 13-year-old son Deacon, out for some b-ball. The duo sat court side as they watched the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Sacramento Kings 115-95 at the Staples Center on Wednesday April 12th.

Courtesy Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

The Big Little Lies actress, AGE, celebrated the victory on Thursday by Instagramming an adorable mother-son selfie. "What a game!!," she captioned the cute snap. "So much fun cheering on the #LAClippers last night 🙌🏼 #ClippersNation.”

This isn’t the first time the Wild star has shared adorable photos of Deacon, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. On national pet day she Instagramed an adorable photo of Deacon and his “best friend,” his dog Pepper, an English Bulldog. "Celebrating our loyal dog Pepper on #nationalpetday! (Enjoying cuddle time with her best friend Tennessee.) She lets us chase her, squish her funny face, and take her picture at least one million times a day. We love you! #FrenchieLove #PepperPortraits," the Dapper & James founder captioned the cute snapshot.

Celebrating our loyal dog Pepper on #nationalpetday! (Enjoying cuddle time with her best friend Tennessee 😄.) She lets us chase her, squish her funny face, and take her picture at least one million times a day. We love you, 🌶! #FrenchieLove #PepperPortraits A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Apr 11, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

Reese is also mother to Ava Elizabeth, 17, who is the spitting image of her gorgeous mother, as well as Tennessee James Toth, age 4, who Reese posted an adorable picture of the adorable toddler trying to learn who to spell his name.

When your name is TENNESSEE, it's a bit tricky to learn how to spell it ... 😆 #PreSchoolProblems A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Mar 21, 2017 at 10:14am PDT