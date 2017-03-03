NFL player Reggie Bush and Lilit Avagyan attend ESPN the Party at WestWorld of Scottsdale on Jan. 30, 2015, in Scottsdale, AZ. Credit: Robin Marchant/Getty Images for ESPN

Round three! Reggie Bush's wife, Lilit Avagyan, is pregnant with the couple's third child, Us Weekly can confirm.

"Lilit is in her second trimester and the two are looking forward to having another baby together," a source tells Us.



The Buffalo Bills running back, 32, and model Avagyan, 29, tied the knot at the Grand Del Mar resort in San Diego, California, in July 2014. Their little one will join big sister Briseis, 3, and brother Uriah, 20 months.

Merry Christmas everyone 🙏🏾 A post shared by reggiebush (@reggiebush) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:28am PST

Bush opened up about becoming a father months before Briseis' arrival back in 2013. "I'm very excited," he wrote on the Detroit Lions' website in April of that year, when he played for the team. "It couldn't have come with a better person. Someone I really love and care about."

Bush often posts photos of his adorable kids on social media. Back in December, he shared a cute snap of the family of four ice-skating together.

Bush famously dated Kim Kardashian on and off for several years until their split in March 2010. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, married Kanye West in May 2014 and the couple are parents of daughter North, 3, and son Saint, nearly 15 months.



