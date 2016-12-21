Courtesy Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

And she’s back! Meghan King Edmonds showed off her impressive postbaby body as she posed in a sports bra and leggings in an Instagram a selfie on Tuesday, December 20. The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed she has already got her abs back, one month after welcoming baby daughter Aspen.

"25lbs down (due to breastfeeding alone), 12 to go!” Edmonds captioned the snap. "I can work out again in two weeks! But question: why are my abs so spread apart? I know I have some diastasis recti but maybe it's normal? Should I be using a waist trainer to pull them back together?”



The first-time mom was urged by her followers in the comments to avoid waist training and just give her body time to heal.



At least Aspen looks cute! #mombun (everyone chill out ab the strap, I moved it down for the pic and fixed it before we got in the car) A photo posted by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Dec 19, 2016 at 12:59pm PST

The Bravo star, who is married to former baseball pro Jim Edmonds, welcomed their first child together on Thanksgiving Day and has been sharing mommy moments with followers on social media ever since.

On Monday, the 32-year-old shared a cute snap with Aspen buckled in a car seat, and defended herself against haters with the caption: “At least Aspen looks cute! #mombun (everyone chill out ab the strap, I moved it down for the pic and fixed it before we got in the car).”



And on Tuesday, Meghan joked in the caption of an adorable Instagram of Aspen dressed in a Christmas stocking that she had a baby just so she could dress her up like a doll.

