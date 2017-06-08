Ryan Lochte, Fiancee Kayla Rae Reid Welcome First Child

Jeah! Ryan Lochte and his fiancée, Kayla Rae Reid, have welcomed a healthy baby boy, a rep for the couple exclusively confirms to Us Weekly. Their son arrived at 5:46 a.m. on Thursday, June 8.

The Olympic medalist, 32, announced in December — two months after getting engaged — that the pair were expecting. "Now that I have someone, it is stability and it is nice," Lochte told Us in May 2016. "It's really nice having someone who isn't all into swimming and doesn't really know much [about the sport]."

In January, Lochte told Us that the future spouses wanted a "unique" name for their son.

Lochte and the model began dating last year after they bumped into each other at Hollywood's Bootsy Bellows. "We physically ran into each other. We grabbed each other’s hands and were looking into each other’s eyes. We clicked," Reid told the New York Post in August 2016. "I had always heard he was a player and a partyer. I always said I would never date an athlete. When I met him, he was the complete opposite of everything I thought he was."

