Ryan Lochte is feeling blue! The 12-time Olympic medalist revealed in a new interview with Us Weekly that he and fiancée Kayla Rae Reid are expecting a baby boy in June.

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

"It's a boy!" Lochte, 32, told Us on Wednesday, January 18. "[Kayla is] doing amazing! She just finished her first trimester and everything. Now she's starting to get her energy back."



As the happy couple prepare for their little bundle of joy's arrival, they're already enjoying some first milestones. "When I saw [Kayla], like, three days ago … I felt the baby kick and I freaked out," Lochte said. "I was like, 'What? This is — oh, my gosh!' She's like, 'Calm down, Ryan.' I'm like, 'This is awesome!'"

The six-time gold medalist and the former Playboy model, 25, also have a few baby names in mind. "We want something unique," he told Us. "We still have time."

Date night Watching @hornets game last night #clt #basketball #spectrumcenter A photo posted by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on Nov 12, 2016 at 12:52pm PST

The pair, who got engaged last October, plan to tie the knot in California in the fall after Reid gives birth. "We wanna focus on the baby first, and then definitely get into the whole wedding and everything," Lochte, who is the new face of PowerBar's Clean Start campaign, said.



In the meantime, the swimmer and his fiancée are planning the details of their nuptials. "I want to be a part of, like, every decision," he told Us. "I wanna help pick up the cake — well, especially the cake because I want to eat it all. But [I want to] help pick out the flowers and everything."



As for that wedding cake, Lochte has one specific request: "I want confetti cake!"

