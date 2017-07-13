Von Jackson

Fit model Sarah Stage sky-rocketed to internet stardom in 2015 for her six-pack abs and tiny baby bump. Now, the mom of James Hunter, 2, is expecting her second child. “I’m having a boy!” Stage, who is 25 weeks pregnant, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “I’ve heard two boys is easy. I’m excited.”

The 33-year-old announced her pregnancy to her 2.1 million Instagram followers on June 16 with an Instagram post that showed off a flat stomach. In the picture, Stage — who was five months along at the time — poses in underwear with one hand on her barely-there belly.

Stage and her publicist husband, Kris Jason, struggled for months to conceive. “We had been trying and trying and then every month, I would get my period,” she tells Us. “I was getting so frustrated so we decided to take a break. And then it turned out I was pregnant.”

The second-time around, Stage says she’s been carrying lower than she did with James and craving maple donuts. Another difference for the L.A. resident: “With my first pregnancy, when I was tired, I would nap. There is no sleeping in with a toddler!” she cracks.

And yet, some things remain the same. Stage is once again being attacked by trolls who are concerned with the size of her bump.

“Baby #2 is healthy and measuring just fine,” Stage wrote in a July 11 Instagram post. “I would think that after having James, who was born almost 9lbs and healthy, people would be more understanding during this pregnancy and keep their ignorant comments to themselves.”

The 5-foot-8 brunette, who is due in mid-October, refuses to let the criticism ruin her glow. “It gets exhausting, but I’m determined to stay positive,” she tells Us. “I have so many amazing comments and 99 percent of them are always encouraging and supportive.”

