A triple dose of adorable! Catherine Giudici took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 21, to share a photo of herself, husband Sean Lowe and their 5-month-old son, Sam, wearing matching holiday pajamas.



In the post (sponsored by Dreft laundry detergent), the former Bachelor stars, who welcomed Sam on July 2, stand close together as they each lend an arm to hold their little boy. All three sport huge smiles and, of course, snowmen-printed onesies.

“Happy Holidays from our home to yours! Our little guy makes the holidays even more special for our family ❤️” the graphic designer captioned the sweet snap. “Matching holiday jammies may just be our new tradition, and we will be sure to wash them in @Dreft! 😊 #spon.”

As previously reported, the reality TV couple — who wed in a televised January 2014 ceremony after getting engaged on season 17 of The Bachelor — shared the first photos of Sam via Instagram on July 3, just one day after his birth.

“Samuel Thomas, I think I’m in love,” Giudici wrote alongside a pic of herself cradling her first child while sitting in a hospital bed. In the image, the newborn appears to be fast asleep as the new mom of one looks adoringly down at him.



Lowe shared a pic of his own, expressing his excitement over first-time fatherhood. “My boy and me,” he captioned a shot of himself holding the sleepy baby.



An insider previously told Us Weekly that the Texas-based pair are embracing every bit of parenthood. “Sean and Catherine are so in love with Samuel already and are excited to be a family of three,” the source told Us. “Catherine and the baby are doing great. They’re both healthy and happy.”



