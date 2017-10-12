Selma Blair Promised Her Son She Would Never Do This One Thing

Selma Blair would never miss the premiere of her director boyfriend Ron Carlson’s horror flick Dead Ants. But the actress admitted her 6-year-old son, Arthur, made it hard for her to walk out the door. “He didn’t want me to leave tonight,” she told Us Weekly in L.A. on Tuesday, October 10. “I love his company. I try and take him everywhere.”

Though Arthur is happy to receive public cuddles from his mom, he has one rule since starting kindergarten in the fall. “He’s making friends,” the Cruel Intentions alum told Us, “and he doesn’t like me to kiss him at school anymore, so I said I wouldn’t. That’s a big thing.”

Janet Gough/AFF-USA.com/MEGA

Blair split from Arthur’s father, fashion designer Jason Bleick, in September 2012, but the two remain friends. Blair was first linked to the film director in 2015. He is dad of Chloe, 8, from a previous marriage.

“Arthur and Chloe are best friends. Best friends. Love each other,” the 45-year-old star. “They build forts out of real tree stuff. And they love when we go camping. But more than anything, they really just love presents! They both equally love presents more than anyone I’ve ever met besides me!”

Meanwhile, Blair who gushed that Carlson “has been my side for years” couldn’t wait to get home to her No. 1 guy. “Once the movie starts I’m out of here,” she told Us. “I love being with my son the most!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!