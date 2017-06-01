Not so fast! Serena Williams says that she's keeping her baby-to-be's gender a surprise, despite her sister Venus Williams' comments on Wednesday, May 31.

As previously reported, Venus, 36, seemed to accidentally reveal that Serena, 35, was expecting a girl during an interview with Eurosport. "She's going to call me 'favorite aunt,'" she said. "We're all like, 'Baby V, baby Lyn, baby Isha.' We all want the baby to be named after us."

Serena, however, set the record straight in an Instagram post on Thursday. "I think the surprise of knowing what you are going to have on that very special day you give birth is prob the best surprise you can ever have!" she wrote.

"So to clarify what Venus said, I am always joking with my sisters to see what favors I can get them to do for me next. If I want something from one of my sisters, I say, 'Baby Venus,' Baby Lyn,' or 'Baby Isha' needs it," she continued. "I did not grow up with brothers, only sisters and we all say 'she' more than 'he.' Unless I'm joking with my dad or Alexis and I'm trying to con something out of them too. Hey, I'm the youngest of five. I've always tricked all of them, what can I say!"

Serena and her fiancé, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, announced their engagement in December 2016. In April, the four-time Olympic gold medalist — who is taking maternity leave — accidentally revealed that she's expecting her first child by sharing a baby bump pic on Snapchat.

