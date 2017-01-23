Asa Soltan and Jermaine Jackson Jr. Credit: Vincent Sandoval/WireImage

He's here! Shahs of Sunset's Asa Soltan Rahmati has welcomed her first child with her longtime boyfriend, Jermaine Jackson II, their rep confirms exclusively to Us Weekly.

"Asa has delivered her beautiful boy, born on January 20, 2017," their rep tells Us. "Both he and mom are healthy. His name is Soltan Jackson."

The proud mom adds: "Our lives have completely changed for the better. Jermaine and I brought our precious love home last night. Our families are completely overjoyed."

Rahmati revealed in October that she was six-months pregnant. "This has been the happiest news of our lives and we are beyond excited and graceful. Some of you know about our relationship and others do not as we are deeply private with our relationship," she captioned an Instagram pic of the pair at the time. "I wanted to share with you all this beautiful news. Can you lovers guess boy or girl?! We will find out soon."

Rahmati and Jackson II met in high school and have been dating for six years. Jackson II is the son of Jermaine Jackson and nephew of Michael and Janet Jackson. The "Nasty" singer, 50, and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, welcomed their own baby boy named Eissa on January 3.



