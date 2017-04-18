Sticking to that nighttime routine: Despite splitting in July 2015, Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge still see each other every evening to tuck in their daughter, Marlowe, 4.

“We do bedtime every day,” the Live by Night star, 35, said in an interview for Allure’s May issue. “We felt like as much togetherness as possible would be ideal, and fortunately we really love each other and are best friends, and so that works. It’s not that it’s not complicated, because it is.”

The exes live a few blocks away from each other in downtown Manhattan, where Marlowe attends school, which makes their goal of spending ample time together much easier. And despite the looming stench, fast pace and overpriced everything, Miller, raised in London, still loves New York City.

“Friends of mine from London find it really intense, but I thrive in that kind of environment,” Miller, now single, told the magazine. “It’s sort of cliché, but it’s motivating and inspiring. It feels incredibly open and boundary-less. You can barely speak English and be a New Yorker. New York takes anyone, accepts everyone.”

Miller accepts all aspects of single motherhood too.“I had an amazing moment the other day where I just heard this ‘Mama!’ from upstairs,” she explained. “I said, ‘I’m coming, I’m coming.’ And as I got to the landing I just smelled, like, puke. And she’d thrown up basically off the top bunk, so the splatters were like: Pow! Like all four walls.”

So how did the actress handle the mess? “I get her in the bath and in my bed, and I’m just, like, literally naked, mopping, and crying at midnight. You know, and that’s parenthood. You’re so enriched by it and so fulfilled, but at the same time, I look at these people who just don’t have any responsibility, and it feels like the responsibility is crippling.”

