Spencer Pratt was still half asleep when he got the news he’d been dreaming about. On a recent morning at his Santa Barbara beach house, he rolled out of bed to find his wife of eight years, Heidi Montag, “just standing there,” the 33-year-old former star of MTV’s The Hills recalls in the new issue of Us Weekly. “The look on her face, I can’t even describe it. She was literally glowing. I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread.”

Actually, it was a bun in the oven. “Heidi said, ‘I’m pregnant,’ ” continues Pratt. “I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s way more exciting than banana bread!’ ” Montag, 30, who is 12 weeks along and due October 19, tells Us she felt “overwhelmed” in the moment: “I started crying, and he embraced me.”



Their happy news marks a turning point for the polarizing reality stars. Once famous for their bitter feuds with Lauren Conrad on the MTV hit (remember the sex-tape rumors?) and outlandish behavior (in 2009, Montag had 10 plastic surgery procedures in one day), the pair are now older, wiser and ready for parenthood. “Heidi has wanted to be a mom since the day I met her,” says Pratt, who sells crystals online. “She has planned for and thought about this.” They open up to Us about their new reality.

Us: Congratulations!

HM: Thank you. I have never been more excited. The reality is sinking in that we are going to have a child! I’ve read every pregnancy book, and now I realize I don’t know anything.

SP: It’s just the click-click-click of the roller coaster going up. That’s how I feel right now.

Us: Why wait until now for a baby?

HM: I wanted a baby three years ago. Spencer was a little hesitant. Then one thing after another came up. We had work obligations, like Celebrity Big Brother in the U.K., which I did not want to be pregnant for. I’m actually really thankful we waited. I thought I was ready in my twenties, but with everything we had going on, it just wouldn’t have been a good situation for us.

SP: Agreed. I think I’m ready. I know Heidi is ready!

HM: It might never be the perfect time, so we said, Let’s move forward. We had all these conversations. We’re older, we have more life experience. Nothing is holding us back.

Us: What made you think you were pregnant?

HM: I felt nauseous and I wanted to know, so I took a pregnancy test. I was so shocked; Spencer wasn’t. He was so sure it would happen right away. He was like, “You’re going to get pregnant the first time we try.”

Us: Had you been trying long?

HM: It happened the first month!

Us: Physically, how are you feeling?

HM: I’ve had really bad morning sickness since the beginning, but I’ve never been so happy to feel so sick! Every time I feel awful, I remember why and I’m just euphoric. It’s so fulfilling, and I’m mostly just grateful. I’ve been with the love of my life for 10 years, and now we’re starting our own family.

Us: Spencer, are you pampering Heidi?

SP: I’m doing the dishes!

HM: He is!

SP: I need to step up the pampering game, though. Baby, I owe you a massage and the best frozen dinner I can make! I’m a fish-stick master chef.

Us: Heidi, now that you’re set for fish sticks, are there any other foods you’re craving?

HM: At first I wasn’t craving anything because I was so sick, but now it’s salt-and-vinegar potato chips. I could eat a bag of them a day.

SP: No, no, no. I was eating the entire bag! She’ll have a handful.

HM: A few handfuls.

SP: And then I eat the rest. I’ve never eaten more junk food in my life!

HM: And Sour Patch Kids! I try to eat healthy, organic versions of them. But it’s not the same!

Us: Will you find out the sex of the baby?

HM: We don’t know yet.

SP: Heidi watches videos of gender reveals on Pinterest for ideas.

HM: I’m hoping for a boy. I’ve always wanted a boy first —

SP: [Interjects] Notice she says first!

HM: Yep. First! I’d love to have a son and for the Pratt name to continue.

