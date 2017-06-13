His favorite cheerleaders! Stephen Curry celebrated his latest NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors by embracing his adorable daughters, Riley, 4, and Ryan 23 months.

After the 29-year-old point guard led his teammates to a game five victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, June 12, he wrapped his little girls — whom he shares with wife Ayesha Curry — in his arms.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Stephen was all smiles during the touching moment with his kids, who were decked out in Warriors gear. While Riley wore a blue dress paired with a golden jacket and bright yellow hair bow, Ryan rocked a yellow jumper teamed with a blue bow.

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Following the Warriors’ win, Riley was caught making crazy faces while doing a victory dance. At one point, she placed a Warriors hat atop her dad’s head even though he was already wearing one. Still, Stephen didn’t mind and planted a kiss on her forehead.

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

After the big game, Stephen and his family posed for a photo with the NBA championship trophy, which was almost the same size as Ryan and Riley! “The new family photo! ‪#ThisIsWhyWePlay,” the NBA’s official Twitter account wrote alongside the sweet snap.

Stephen was a part of the Warriors when they won the NBA Finals in 2015, their first championship win in more than 40 years. That same year, he opened up to BuzzFeed News about how he juggles life as a basketball star and a hands-on dad.

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

“The travel part of what I do is the hardest part. I have to be away from my family for stretches of time and I miss a lot. They're growing so fast and something changes every single day. I want to be as involved as I can, but sometimes I have to be away,” he explained at the time. "We FaceTime all the time. That’s the biggest thing.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!