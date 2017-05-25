Tamera Mowry-Housley’s kids — Aden, 4 and Ariah, 1 — got a bedroom makeover (with a little help from Oilo!). Us Weekly chatted exclusively with the mother of two on May 19 about her interior design decisions and her vision behind the gorgeous Jack and Jill rooms in her Napa Valley home.

Check out our Q&A with Mowry below:

Us Weekly: What made you want to redesign your kids’ rooms?

Mowry: I always wanted to create a space for my children — and I’ve learned this the hard way — where they can actually grow up in it. I didn’t want to have to start all over once they grew out of being toddlers and pre-k to then being kids and then we have to buy a whole new bedroom set. Why I have this love for interior design is because my mom had it. I was following [Oilo on Instagram] and I fell in love with the rooms.

Us: Can you tell Us about the theme or aesthetic for your daughter’s room?

Mowry: For Ariah’s room, we leaned towards pink… I know that’s cliché for a little girl, but she actually likes it. I love, love, love her wallpaper in her room, and you can actually buy that on Etsy. I worked around that. She has a really cool faux-fur stool and faux-fur rug. She is absolutely obsessed with the rug. Lighting was important to me, which was the reason why we went for very pastel colors. They’re calming colors. I didn’t want the room to just be pink and white so I wanted to add little texture and patterns in there, which is the reason why I chose that wallpaper… her rug has the pattern as well.

Us: What was the aesthetic or theme for your son’s room?

Mowry: I love blues and grays because those colors are very calming. As you can see in both rooms there is lots of texture. I think textures add depth to your rooms, so you can see the texture in the rug and in the little patterns in his blanket on top of his bed. Aden wanted a big bed because it makes him feel like he’s a big boy.

Us: The teepee is such a nice touch! Is there a story behind that?

Mowry: As a kid we always wanted to build forts. Aden is in that phase right now. So, he loves it. He and his sister will go in there and he’ll bring his toys and his trucks. It kind of feels like a little protected area for him.

Us: What was the response from your kids after you redecorated their rooms?

Mowry: They love it! Both of the rooms have that natural light that comes in that is really important, I think for everybody. When you have a dark room, kids can be a little bit more afraid of it. I want it to be a place where she feels safe. I wanted it to be comfortable, warm, inviting, but at the same time practical.

Us: Do you have any plans to redecorate any other rooms in your Napa Valley home?

Mowry: Now I am moving on to my husband and I’s room. I want to make it into my sanctuary because we both work very hard and we have two children under 5. I definitely want to make it our own personal retreat. I’m redoing the bathroom, the closet and the bedroom.

Us: Overall, what you is your favorite thing about being a mom?

Mowry: Before being a mom I thought it was always about me teaching my children. My children teach me things daily, daily. You never stop learning and that’s what I love about it.

