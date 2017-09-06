Target’s Car Seat Trade-In Program Is Back

Target totally hit the bullseye with their car seat trade-in program last spring. Now the retail giant is bringing it back between September 10 and and 23 for National Baby Safety Month.

Here’s how it works: head to Target (small-format stores excluded) and drop your old, funky-smelling seat in a recycling bin located in the baby department or near the front entrance. Then you’ll receive a 20-percent-off coupon for your next car seat purchase. Parents of older kids: the coupon works for booster seats too. Just make sure you redeem your 20 percent off before October 7.

Target first teamed up with recycling company TerraCycle in April and recycled nearly 80,000 car seats. According to a press release, that means more than one million pounds of garbage were spared from landfills. “We’re always looking for ways to make the lives of our guests easier,” Michelle Wlazlo, senior vice president of apparel and accessories, said in a press release. “And we’re proud to be able to help them reduce household clutter in a responsible and environmentally-friendly way.”

And don’t worry if your seat is defective or puke-stained. Target doesn’t care. As the press release states: “Whether it’s too small for your growing tot, too old or simply time for a new model, Target will gladly take it off your hands . . .”

