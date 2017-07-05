'Teen Mom 2' Star Briana DeJesus Shares First Photo of Daughter Stella

There she is! Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus shared the first photo of her newborn daughter, Stella Star, on Tuesday, July 4.

"My StellyBelly girl," DeJesus captioned the Instagram pic of her little girl wrapped in a blanket.

Courtesy Briana DeJesus/Instagram

Two days earlier, the reality star posted an imprint of Stella's feet. "What a blessing," the proud mom wrote.

My StellyBelly girl 😍 A post shared by Bri Baby💋 (@_brianadejesus) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

As previously reported, DeJesus welcomed Stella on July 2. (She is also mom of daughter, Nova, 5, with her ex Devoin Austin.) Stella weighed in at 6 pounds, 11.6 ounces and arrived at 1:57 p.m.

DeJesus announced in January that she was expecting her second child. "Looks like Nova won’t be an only child anymore," she captioned a photo of a sonogram on Instagram on January 2. "Super excited for July."

What a blessing A post shared by Bri Baby💋 (@_brianadejesus) on Jul 2, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

DeJesus originally appeared on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 3. She joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 in March.

"I’ve spoken with most of the girls on the show. They’re excited to have me on. All those rumors going around the internet are completely false, none of us are beefing,” DeJesus exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “Of course, it might be hard for me to come into this new group of moms because I’m the newbie, so I can understand their feelings and if they're concerned about me coming on, but I just want to help these girls and help the girls watching us."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!