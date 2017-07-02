She’s here! Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus welcomed her second child, a daughter named Stella Star, on Sunday, July 2, Us Weekly confirms.

According to MTV News, DeJesus and baby Stella are both happy and healthy after the birth.

The former Teen Mom 3 alum already has a daughter, Nova, 5, who she welcomed during the fourth season of 16 and Pregnant. Nova’s father is DeJesus’ ex Devoin Austin.



The 23-year-old joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 back in March, just two months after announcing that she was pregnant.

“Looks like Nova won’t be an only child anymore,” she captioned a photo of a sonogram on Instagram on January 2. “Super excited for July.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, DeJesus was staying mum on the identity of her baby daddy until the situation played out on the MTV hit (the new season of Teen Mom 2 airs this summer). “He’s still around and we’re figuring it out,” she told Us earlier this month.



The reality TV star’s new bundle of joy is the latest addition to the Teen Mom baby boom — Chelsea Houska and Jenelle Evans both welcomed babies earlier this (a boy and a girl respectively), Kailyn Lowry is due to give birth to her third child imminently, and 16 and Pregnant’s Ashley Salazar also welcomed her second child in January.

DeJesus made headlines last year when she underwent a “mommy makeover,” getting butt implants, breast implants and a labiaplasty.

