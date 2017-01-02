Baby No. 2! Teen Mom 3 alum Briana DeJesus is pregnant with her second child. The former MTV star announced the news via social media on Monday, January 2.
“Looks like Nova won't be an only child anymore. Super excited for July ❤,” DeJesus captioned a photo of a sonogram on Instagram, revealing her 5-year-old daughter, Nova, is going to be a big sister. DeJesus shares Nova with ex Devoin Austin.
The single mom revealed on Twitter that she’s 13 weeks pregnant and although she has yet to find out the sex of her baby, she’s hoping for a boy.
The former reality TV star made headlines last year after undergoing a “mommy makeover.” DeJesus went under the knife and got butt implants, breast implants and had a labiaplasty.
Her exciting news comes after former Teen Mom 3 costar Katie Yeager announced her second pregnancy in September. Fellow MTV stars Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans and Ashley Salazar are also expecting babies in 2017.
MTV canceled Teen Mom 3 after just one season in 2013.
