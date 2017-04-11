Grab the tissues! Just in time for Teen Mom OG’s April 17 season premiere, stars Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Farrah Abraham and Catelynn Lowell have some sweet messages to share with their children, who are now 8 — half the age the women were when they became 16 and Pregnant.

In the at times tearjerking MTV video (watch it above!), the stars of the hit docuseries speak from their hearts about how proud they are of their little ones.

“Hi, Booger Butt!” Portwood, 26, greets her daughter, Leah, whom she shares with ex-fiance Gary Shirley. “When you sit there and you say to Mommy, ‘I wanna be this one day and I wanna be that one day,’ it’s never anything small. It’s a president. You wanna be an astronaut. I know you’re going to do big things.”

But it wasn’t all big dreams from Portwood, who also had some honest words for her little girl.

“I put myself in a hard situation because I wasn’t there for you, and I’ll explain that to you later,” she said, alluding to the nearly two years she spent behind bars for her 2012 drug possession charges. “But you’re not gonna mess up like I did. I will make sure of that.”

Michele Crowe/MTV

Abraham, 25, also became emotional during her message to daughter Sophia. “I’m just seriously thankful that you have helped me to become the best mom that I can be,” she said tearfully of the little girl fathered by her late boyfriend, Derek Underwood. “It makes my heart proud. … There’s a big world out there, and who knows what you’re going to grow up to be.”

For Bookout, 25, reminiscing about son Bentley’s first day of kindergarten tugged at her heart. “Bentley, your first day of kindergarten killed me,” she said of her little boy, whom she shares with ex Ryan Edwards. “I was so excited for you, but it was quite emotional for me because you’re my baby, and you weren’t my baby anymore.”

While her Teen Mom OG costars had some very touching words for their children, Lowell, 25, had a warning for daughter Nova (with husband Tyler Baltierra): “Don’t make me a grandma!” she laughed. “Just kidding. You can make me a grandma, but just … I have to be old!”

See what else the reality personalities had to tell their children.

Teen Mom OG’s spring premiere kicks off Monday, April 17, at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!