Planning ahead! Kaitlyn Bristowe is freezing her eggs, her fiancé, Shawn Booth, revealed on Instagram on Friday, March 17.

"Always impressed by her strength & courage, but even more so after these past few weeks!" Booth, 29, captioned a picture of himself giving a thumbs up as Bristowe, 31, rests her head in his lap. "Very proud of her for taking control of our future and continuing to empower others! #ovaeggfreezing (and it doesn't hurt when you have the best nurse & friend out there @whitb624!!)."

The Bachelorette season 11 star previously shared the news on Twitter, though the announcement went under the radar. "I'm freezing my eggs," she tweeted to a fan on March 10, before joking that she was giving them to her nurse and close friend Whitney Bischoff, whom she competed against on season 19 of The Bachelor. (As fans know, Bischoff won that season and was briefly engaged to star Chris Soules until May 2015.)



"I'm taking control of my future!" Bristowe continued on Twitter. "As a woman there's always pressure to have babies, and this puts my mind at ease for when IM ready."



She isn't the only Bachelor Nation star to freeze her eggs. Bachelor in Paradise season 3 co-winner Carly Waddell, who is engaged to Evan Bass, recently celebrated her one-year anniversary of undergoing the process. "I'm still so happy with my decision!" Waddell, 31, wrote on Instagram on Monday, March 13. "@theebass and I are SO excited to have kids together, but I also have the best backup plan just in case I need a little help!"



