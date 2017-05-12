Meet Willa Gray Akins! I can't believe our daughter is finally home🙌🏼 Thank you to everyone who prayed every single day for this sweet girl pic.twitter.com/ykKFjI83wh— Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) May 12, 2017
She’s here! Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren, announced on social media on Friday, May 12, that they’ve welcomed a daughter named Willa Gray Akins home from Uganda.
“Meet Willa Gray Akins! I can't believe our daughter is finally home 🙌🏼,” the "T-Shirt" singer tweeted along with a family photo. “Thank you to everyone who prayed every single day for this sweet girl.”
Thomas and Lauren, who is pregnant with their first biological child, decided to adopt after Lauren visited Uganda with charity 147 Million Orphans. At the time, she was having trouble getting pregnant.
“Lauren had this amazing glow about her and it just felt like she was already our daughter in a weird way,” the singer told People magazine after seeing a photo of Lauren holding Willa when she was just a newborn on the trip. “‘I just blurted out, ‘We should bring her home.’”
YALL 😩🙌🏼😭💗 Our baby girl is hommmmeeeeee 🎈🇺🇸💙🇺🇸🎈 Thank you Jesus for bringing our family together on the same continent finally :) little cutie Willa Gray Akins came home yesterday after completely stealing our hearts in Uganda over a year ago & we're sooooo happy we just can't stand it 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛 • • • **PARENTS OF THE YEAR: thank you mom & dad for bringing her home since this pregnant mama is officially grounded due to baby Akins #2 coming in August 😩💚💚 • • • **FRIEND OF THE YEAR: thank you sweet @kaileydickerson for capturing some of the most special moments for us & for traveling with me to Uganda and back😘💗💗 • • • ** our FRIENDS & our FAMILY OF THE CENTURY: y'all have walked through and prayed through every single moment of this adoption with us, were our ROCKS through it all, kept it a secret, and truly had faith & hope for us when we felt like we had none left. I could cry thinking about each one of you-y'all know who you are & we are beyond blessed with our community God has given us🙏🏼 we love y'all more than any words could come close to describing. I might just throw you all a giant party celebrating y'all 😭😭💪🏼🙌🏼😘😘😘😘 • • • BRB STILL FREAKING OUT OUR DAUGHTER IS HOME 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸😩🌈👼🏾💪🏼🎉🙏🏼😭🙌🏼💚🎈💗💗
Lauren is due to bring another daughter home this August
