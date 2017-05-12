Meet Willa Gray Akins! I can't believe our daughter is finally home🙌🏼 Thank you to everyone who prayed every single day for this sweet girl pic.twitter.com/ykKFjI83wh — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) May 12, 2017

She’s here! Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren, announced on social media on Friday, May 12, that they’ve welcomed a daughter named Willa Gray Akins home from Uganda.

“Meet Willa Gray Akins! I can't believe our daughter is finally home 🙌🏼,” the "T-Shirt" singer tweeted along with a family photo. “Thank you to everyone who prayed every single day for this sweet girl.”



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Thomas and Lauren, who is pregnant with their first biological child, decided to adopt after Lauren visited Uganda with charity 147 Million Orphans. At the time, she was having trouble getting pregnant.



“Lauren had this amazing glow about her and it just felt like she was already our daughter in a weird way,” the singer told People magazine after seeing a photo of Lauren holding Willa when she was just a newborn on the trip. “‘I just blurted out, ‘We should bring her home.’”

Lauren is due to bring another daughter home this August

