Baby makes four! Country singer Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, adopted a daughter named Willa earlier this year, and they're also expecting their first biological child this summer. To celebrate the new additions, the couple recently posed for a gorgeous maternity shoot.

Rhett and Akins, both 27, headed to a grassy field for their outdoor photo shoot with photographer Julie Paisley. The "Craving You" singer looked handsome in a gray V-neck T-shirt and ripped jeans, while Akins stunned in a long, off-the-shoulder white dress.



The longtime couple, who met as teenagers and married in October 2012, were joined by their daughter Willa. Clad in a cute white dress just like her mother, the toddler smiled for the camera and rubbed her hand on Akins' growing baby bump.



Akins wrote on Instagram on Friday, July 14, that the photo shoot made her "so happy because we haven't done personal photos since our wedding almost 5 years ago."

"I just realllyyyyy do like [Thomas] a lot & we're not a dressed up on a red carpet with a bunch of fancy clothes and make up-just me and him on the farm in our happy place," she added, joking that "next time we do personal photos I'd like to not be 40 lbs over my normal weight."



The Nashville native added, "I love you honey! Best baby daddy a girl could ever dream of."

Rhett and Akins announced in May that they adopted Willa from Uganda.



