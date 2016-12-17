Dylan Dreyer attends 2016 Lighthouse Guild LightYears Gala on Nov. 21, 2016, in New York City. Credit: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Baby makes three! Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera have welcomed their first child together. The Today show meteorologist, 35, gave birth to a boy on Saturday, December 17.

"From this day forward my entire life is dedicated to always being there for our son," Fichera, a cameraman for NBC Nightly News, wrote on Instagram. "Dylan is doing amazing baby is doing amazing!!! Thank you all for your kind words!!! Cue parenting!"

Dreyer later shared the first pics of her son on Instagram, writing, "Arriving right on schedule in a snowstorm...the love our lives is finally here. Meet Calvin Bradley Fichera: 11:52am, 8.3lbs, 20.5" long. And by the way, childbirth is no joke!! OUCH!!"

Dreyer announced she was expecting on the June 10 episode of the NBC morning show, and she surprised her coanchors by revealing the baby's sex on-air with blue confetti.



"As a first-time mom-to-be, I'll admit I don't know a thing," the weather correspondent later wrote in a blog post. "My husband has been excited since the day we got the positive pregnancy test. I just can't believe I'm this lucky. I am so grateful and thank God every night and pray for him to keep his angels around our little one so that he's safe and protected."



Days before Dreyer's pregnancy announcement, Today coanchor Savannah Guthrie announced that she too was expecting and due in December. Guthrie, 44, gave birth to son Charles on December 8. She and husband Mike Feldman also share 2-year-old daughter Vale.

