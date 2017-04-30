Not long to go now! Tori Roloff shared a new pic of her baby bump and revealed that she has started maternity leave.

The schoolteacher, who is expecting her first child — a boy — with husband Zach Roloff, 26, rested her hand on her baby bump in the mirror selfie she posted on Instagram on Monday, April 24.

Tori Roloff/Instagram

"Yup… still pregnant," the 25-year-old captioned the photo that showed that she is 36 weeks along, has felt her first contraction and is already dilated by one centimeter. The couple's little one is now the size of a watermelon.

Yup... still pregnant. #ZandTpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Apr 24, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

On Friday, April 28, Roloff shared a photo with her kindergarten class as she begins maternity leave.

"Bitter sweet day!!!" she captioned the snap. "It was my last day with my kinders and to say I'll miss them is an understatement. I am so thankful to have had a group that was so easy and respectful. Saying goodbye to them was so hard, but I know we have such An amazing adventure ahead of us. Can't wait to take baby roloff back to school to introduce him to the kids he's listened to the last 9 months!"

On Sunday, the mom-to-be posted a loving tribute to her Little People, Big World spouse, writing, "It's been 7 years since this guy made me his and I have loved him ever since. I love him more every single day and thank God he is mine."

"Zachary you make me smile every day and I love our conversations about life and our dreams together," she continued. "You are definitely my better half and I pray every day that I can be a better wife to you. Love you babe uh."

It's been 7 years since this guy made me his and I have loved him ever since. I love him more every single day and thank God he is mine. Zachary you make me smile every day and I love our conversations about life and our dreams together. You are definitely my better half and I pray every day that I can be a better wife to you. Love you babe uh. 😘 #storyofzachandtori A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Apr 30, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

The Roloffs announced in November 2016 that they were expecting their first child. The baby boy will be the first grandchild for Zach's parents, Matt and Amy Roloff, who are also featured on the TLC reality show.

Zach's brother Jeremy Roloff and his wife, Audrey, are also expecting a bundle of joy and revealed the baby's gender — a girl — at a celebration in April.



