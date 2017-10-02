Tori Spelling Might Have a Sixth Child: I'm a 'Brady Bunch' Fan!

What's one more? Tori Spelling isn't ruling out having a sixth child. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum opened up about expanding her family while attending the L.O.L. Surprise Party! event in Hollywood on Friday, September 29.

"I do like even numbers and I was always a big fan of The Brady Bunch. So three boys, three girls would be ideal," Spelling, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly. "But we're blessed and you know, who knows?"

The actress and her husband, Dean McDermott, are already parents of Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 5, Finn, 5, 6-month-old Beau.

"We're both believers, none of our kids are actually planned," Spelling added. "So we're believers that they choose us and when the time is right, it's right. If not, we're definitely blessed."

Last month, however, Candy Spelling joked to Us that she hoped her daughter was "finished" having kids.

Tori and McDermott, 50, tied the knot in 2006 and renewed their vows in 2010. They decided to stay committed to their marriage after he cheated with a woman named Emily Goodhand, which Us exclusively revealed in December 2013.

Tori also opened up about how she balances work and her personal life on Friday night. "People say, 'How do you do it with 5?' I'm like, 'You don't think about it. You just do it.' There's no thinking, so I just try to make sure my kids are my first priority and work is always second, so I feel like if you always keep that in your mind and go with your heart with your family in mind, it all works out," she told Us. "They know I do a lot of work from my phone. Nowadays they're like, 'Mom, why are you on your phone? Are you texting?' And I'm like, 'No, influencers work from there phone. I'm doing social media work.' I'm like, 'It's part of the job, you know?' But as long as I can take my phone somewhere. Obviously when I'm acting, I'm on a set, when I'm doing the other parts of my work and the other part of my life, social media is great because you can go anywhere with it."

It doesn't hurt that McDermott is a "total hands-on dad" either. "He does a lot of acting in Canada and in a lot of movies and stuff, so we definitely try to balance so that one of us is at home when the other one isn't. We're a team and we work off of each other and we work a lot together. So when we can work with the family like on reality and stuff, that's always the best because then we're together."

Their favorite activity with the kids? "Honestly, we like bedtime, not like bedtime, but time in bed. I heard there's amazing mattresses that are nine-feet wide. I need that because I have a huge family. Our favorite thing is to put towels on the bed. We bring up what we call a 'bed picnic' and we put on a movie and all cuddle in bed," she said.

As for her go-to date night with McDermott, she laughed: "Probably the same thing minus the kids."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!