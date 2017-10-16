Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott won't let distance get in the way of their romance. The "Goosebumps" rapper, 25, managed to sneak in a quick FaceTime call with the pregnant Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 20, during his recent trip to the East Coast.

Scott celebrated the launch of his Ksubi fashion collaboration with a performance in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City on Thursday, October 12. In the middle of his set, he turned his iPhone around to show the audience that he was FaceTiming Jenner. Naturally, the crowd went wild and Scott smiled from ear-to-ear as he showed off his lady love.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly in late September that the Lip Kit creator is expecting her first child, a baby girl, next February. She began dating Scott in April after her split from longtime beau Tyga.



Jenner, who has yet to publicly confirm the news, initially turned to her mom, Kris Jenner, and sister Kim Kardashian for advice. "Kylie was leaning on Kim and Kris and talked through her decision-making process regarding moving forward with this pregnancy, having the baby and what she's going to do," a source exclusively told Us. "Kris is so supportive and she knew this was a Kylie decision. They all wanted Kylie to make the decision for herself and to understand this is what it looks like, this is how your life will change, and Kylie gets that."



Now, the social media mogul is over the moon. "Kylie loves how close-knit her family is and is thrilled to bring that to her immediate family," another source told Us. "Kylie feels more prepared than ever to be a mom."



Jenner isn't the only member of the family preparing for a new addition. Us exclusively revealed in July that Kim, 36, will welcome her third child, a daughter, with husband Kanye West via surrogate in January. Then, in September, Us broke the news that Khloé Kardashian is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.



