A match made in Paradise! Carly Waddell and Evan Bass gave Bachelor Nation a glimpse at their unborn baby girl in front of a live studio audience on Tuesday, August 22.

“A little baby Bass!” Waddell, 31, gushed as she received an ultrasound. Added Bass, “I’m going to be great with whatever it is. I’m nervous if it’s a girl, because I don’t know what to do with a girl.”

ABC/Paul Hebert

The Texas native, who is stepmom to Bass’ sons, joked, “If it’s a girl it will just be such an adventure for all of us to try to figure out how to even deal with that.”

“I’m still so in awe that this happened. I mean, I froze my eggs cause I didn’t think this was going to be an easy task,” Waddell continued. “The fact that it’s in there and it’s in there moving is crazy.”

The erectile disfunction specialist, 34, recently opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about learning that his wife was carrying the couple’s first cild together. “We knew we wanted to have kids quick, but she had been told by numerous doctors that she potentially couldn’t have kids or it would be hard for her to have kids. She just really thought that it wasn’t possible for her and that it was just going to take awhile,” he confessed.

Upon hearing the news, Bass says that the pair, who fell in love while filming season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged on the finale, were so surprised after learning of their pregnancy shortly after their wedding while vacationing in Mexico. “We freaked out. It was extra special to find out down the street from where we got married, engaged, everything,” he said.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Unlikely Heroes

Bass, a castoff from JoJo Fletcher’s Bachelorette season, also told Us that his kids from a previous relationship are thrilled to be having a half-sibling. “They were so excited. They lost their minds,” the reality star said. “If it’s a girl, we’re going to protect her together. She’s not going to prom without them kind of thing. We’re a family of boys and Carly and they want that little girl.”

The boys may have gotten their wish! Over the weekend, the TV couple announced that they are expected a baby girl.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.