Chrissy Teigen has had it with the parenting police. The outspoken model was shamed when she took a well-deserved date night with her husband, John Legend, 10 days after welcoming their daughter, Luna, in April 2016. And the trolls came out in full force when Teigen revealed that she and Legend had chosen Luna’s sex during the IVF process. Even more, she was criticized for holding Luna the “wrong way” and for hiring a night nurse. Basically, Teigen can’t do anything without feeling the heat.

That’s why the Cravings cookbook author, 31, was extra careful before tweeting a photo of 15-month-old Luna in her Orbit Baby car seat on Sunday, July 23.

“So brave of you to post a car seat picture . . . these are sanctimony’s fave thing to criticize on,” wrote one of her more than 6 million followers, to which Teigen replied: “Oh trust me, I looked at that chest plate for 10 minutes before posting!”

Not everyone was amused, though. “Right because wanting kids to not die in car accidents is terrible,” commented one person. Added another: “We should be criticizing poor car seat placements. Correction could save a kid’s life. I’ll go ahead and be the unpopular one here.”

Teigen is notorious for beating trolls at their own game. In February, she shared an adorable picture of Luna hanging out in her diaper with the little blue line that indicates wetness. She captioned the pic: “This diaper is never not blue so don’t even start with me!

