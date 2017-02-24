Will she be on the Oscars red carpet or in the delivery room? Pregnant Natalie Portman’s approaching due date has fans wondering whether the star, who is nominated for Best Lead Actress for her role in Jackie, will attend Hollywood’s biggest night.



An insider told Us Weekly that although Portman made initial preparations — such as enlisting her stylist to pull some dress options and having her hair and makeup team on standby — it’s unlikely she’ll make an appearance at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, February 26.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"She’s literally due any day now,” the source told Us. “It doesn’t look like she’s going.”

The No Strings Attached actress is expecting her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied. They are already parents of 5-year-old son Aleph.

The Black Swan star (she won her first Oscar for playing Nina Sayers in the 2010 drama) has been a red carpet regular on this year’s award circuit. She attended the Golden Globes on January 8, showcasing her baby bump in a vibrant, yellow Prada gown that landed her on Us Weekly’s best dressed list. Although she was nominated for Best Actress for her Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis portrayal, she lost out to Elle’s Isabelle Huppert.



Portman was also nominated for the role at the SAG Awards on January 29, where she covered her bump in a loose-fitting white Dior Haute Couture dress with bell sleeves. However, the statuette went to La La Land’s Emma Stone.

