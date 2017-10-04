Courtesy Christi Rantis Lally

Christi Rantis Lally couldn’t believe her luck when she was accidentally added into a group text with nine soccer moms. “I prank people constantly,” the Chicago-based makeup artist tells Us Weekly. So when the first message came through, Rantis Lally seized the opportunity.

“Hope everyone is doing well, coach juan would like to meet with the parents towards the end of practice,” wrote one mother. While all the other women on the chain responded with “OK” Rantis Lally chimed in, “My kid is the best on the team . . . just sayin.”

Her comment confused and angered the other ladies. “So why is he playing for the village?” asked one, to which the 29-year-old troll responded: “I think when he’s older he will realize what a great influence his talent was on the other kids. It’s very noble actually considering he’s being scouted.”

Courtesy Christi Rantis Lally

When one parent noted that “all the kids have talent,” Rantis Lally informed her that “participation trophies are for little sissy players. By the way, the snacks suck lately.” Rantis Lally went on to boast that her son was invited to David Beckham’s home for Christmas and that Cristian Ronaldo “literally told me my child reminded him of himself when he was younger . . . the proof is in the pudding (and btw pudding cups are not acceptable snacks).”

The soccer moms were not amused. “The fact that you had the audacity to say that your child is the ‘best’ i think makes us all pissed. You think your child is soooo good then sign him up for club,” wrote one. “And also if you think the snacks have been sucking lately, please bring your own damn snacks for your child . Not only are you selfish but you are also ungrateful.”

Added another: “I have contacted Coach Juan and he will be addressing the issue during the meeting tonight. Stepping in from behind a screen won’t do us any good. It’s better to confront the person behind the screen in real life and talk this through instead of arguing like children.”

Courtesy Christi Rantis Lally

Rantis Lally shared the hilarious exchange to Facebook where it has been shared nearly 16,0000 times.

“The day before I received these texts my husband and I were discussing what sports our future kids would play,” Rantis Lally tells Us. “I said, ‘I really hope they don’t play soccer because I could never deal with those moms.’ So you can imagine my shock and excitement when less than 24 hours later, I was trolling them!”

Eventually Rantis Lally came clean and was removed from the chain!

