Everybody has them. Friends who always post their gym activity to social media. “They do it for the same reasons that I post a pic of my awesome hair day — validation,” comedian Heather Land tells Us Weekly. “It’s that burning desire to let somebody know, ‘Look! I’ve got it together!’”

The worst offenders, according to Land, are Crossfitters.

“Just wanted to thank all you Crossfitters out there for checking in with us on Facebook at 5 o’clock in the morning,” Land began in a cartoon-voice Snapchat rant earlier this month. “That’s good information to have. You’re better than me.”

The Nashville, Tennessee-based mom of two would rather relax in bed with a hot cup of coffee until her alarm clock goes off. “I know I could be there, but I didn’t have death penciled into my schedule today so I think I’m gonna pass,” Land quipped. “Pretty sure Wall Balls and Bear Crawls ain’t how I’m going out. Jesus is taking me home in a cocktail dress, OK? Not my Danskin shorts. I’d rather catch my pinky toe on a bed frame then be caught dead at Crossfit. I ain’t doin it.”

She shared the video to Facebook where it has been viewed more than 13 million times and shared nearly 186,000 times.

“Workout people are secretly my heroes,” Land tells Us. “And the truth is, we all do it. We all essentially ‘check-in’ during the week. We all throw something out there for the world to see. For them, it’s a CrossFit check-in. For somebody else it’s a sushi check-in. Our check-ins are, in a sense, an invitation into our world. We can all relate.”

