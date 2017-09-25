Exclusive
Sanya Richards-Ross Shows Off Her Chic, Gender-Neutral...
Sanya Richards-Ross Shows Off Her Chic, Gender-Neutral...
Sanya Richards-Ross generally prefers gold. But ahead of the August 12 birth of son Aaron Jermaine (named for her husband, retired NFL cornerback Aaron, 35), the five-time Olympic medalist, 32, dreamed up a different color scheme. “I want more kids, so I didn’t want it to be too gender specific,” the Austin-based track star tells Us of the custom room. “I wanted grays, whites and just a little bit of blues.”