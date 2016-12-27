Zsa Zsa Gabor and Frederic Prinz von Anhalt's adopted son, Oliver Prinz von Anhalt, passed away on December 25, just seven days after Hollywood legend Gabor died.

According to TMZ, Oliver was taken to the hospital on December 18 — the same day his mom died — after suffering a motorcycle accident on Los Angeles’ famed Mulholland Drive.



Frederic, 73, told TMZ that Oliver never came out of a coma and that he was unaware his son had been in an accident until he was informed by authorities on Monday, December 26. Oliver was believed to still be in Germany.



Oliver, a well-known socialite, gained his title through adoption. According to the Associated Press, Frederic was adopted by Princess Marie Auguste of Anhalt after her own son died in a car accident.

Ich werde dich immer lieben -Forever Brothers!!! Live the Afterlife in the fullest like you did before! A photo posted by Prinz Marcus von Anhalt (@prinzmarcus) on Dec 25, 2016 at 10:56pm PST

Oliver’s adopted brother Marcus Prinz von Anhalt paid tribute to Oliver following his death on Christmas Day via social media, with several video and photo posts, calling him “my brother, my best friend, my soulmate.”

As previously reported, Gabor died in her Bel-Air mansion on December 18 from a heart attack at age 99. Per her death certificate, the Hungarian actress and socialite suffered a stroke, or cerebrovascular accident, before falling into a coma and dying of cardiopulmonary arrest at Los Angeles' Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on December 18. Prior to her death, Gabor was on life support after suffering a multitude of health issues in the final years of her life.

