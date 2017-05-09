Porsha Williams isn’t ready to talk with Phaedra Parks after that explosive RHOA reunion special finale. In fact, during an interview with Dish Nation on Tuesday, May 9, the Bravo star said she doesn’t know if she’ll ever be able to forgive her former friend.



“[Phaedra] was like my best friend. Someone I talked to on the phone every single day,” Williams said while talking about their blowup. “And for me to feel like she had betrayed me like that. And the fact that I was sitting right there and watched her continue to lie on me about it. That’s the part I can’t get past and I don’t know if I ever will. Right now I just can’t talk to her.”

Williams added that it’s all too fresh.

“I may get to the point where I’m strong enough to where I can talk to her and maybe we can work it out," she added. "Right now it’s still so new to me. I haven’t even talked to the other girls.”

As previously reported, Parks spread a rumor that fellow castmate Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, were planning to drug and take home Williams. When confronted with the “megawatt lie” during the explosive reunion special, Parks said, “What more can I do? I apologized already and the person I’m most concerned about is Porsha. I’m sorry that it hurt Kandi as well.”

It’s since been confirmed that Parks won’t be returning to the hit reality show.

