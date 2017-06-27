Getty Images; Inset: Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The nearly two-week wait is over! North West, with help from mom Kim Kardashian, has decided on a name for her new puppy — Sushi!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, took to Twitter on Tuesday, June 27, to officially announce the name of the family’s new cuddly pooch: "FYI the puppy's name is Sushi.”



The KKW Beauty mogul, who has an Instagram following of more than 101 million, shared a snap of two adorable puppies on June 17 and revealed that the tiny dogs were daughter North and niece Penelope Disick’s new pets. She also asked fans for their suggestions for names.

“Sister puppies for North & P! Penelope named hers honey. What should we name ours?”

The following day, Kardashian shared a second pic of her four-legged friend, but did not include a caption.

The Selfish author also asked her more than 53.9 million Twitter followers on Sunday, June 25, what they think the pup’s name should be.

What should North name her puppy? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 26, 2017

Peachy Pop won the majority of the follower’s votes, followed by Sushi.

Kardashian and older sister Kourtney Kardashian gifted their daughters North, who turned 4 on June 15, and Penelope the two sister Pomerian puppies for their birthdays. Penelope turns 5 on July 8.

As previously reported, North and Penelope celebrated their birthdays at a Moana-themed birthday party on Saturday, June 24. The party was outfitted with palm trees and a colorful bounce house. Guests included Larsa Pippen and Jaden Smith.

