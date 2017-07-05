Harmony Gerber/WireImage

Making a confession. Snoop Dogg has revealed that he listened to a pirated copy Jay-Z’s critically acclaimed new album, 4:44, because he didn’t have a subscription to streaming music service Tidal.



"I want to shoot a shout - out to Jay-Z. Just dropped another motherf--king hot album, 4:44, But you know what? I don't got Tidal, so (a friend) had to bootleg it to me. I'm on iTunes and s--t because I don't understand that — y'all gotta explain that to me,” Snoop, 45, said in an Instagram video posted Saturday, July 1.

"I went to iTunes looking for his album and I couldn't find it. But my homie sent it to me, you understand me?"

The rapper, 45, continued, “Shout-out to Jay-Z – he did it again. I ain’t no hater; I love the game for what it’s worth.”

@jayz 🔥🔥🔥🔥👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾444 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Jul 1, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

Snoops comments come after Jay-Z, 47, who is a part owner of the music steaming service Tidal, made headlines after he addressed rumors about cheating on wife Beyonce on his new LP.

On the album, which was released on Friday, June 30, the Roc Nation mogul raps, 'You did what with who?' / What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate? / 'You risked that for Blue?”

It’s speculated that the cheating rumors may have led to the infamous fight between him and his sister-in-law, Solange, in the elevator of the Standard Hotel in 2014.

"You egged Solange on, knowing all along all you had to say you was wrong / You almost went Eric Benet, let the baddest girl in the world get away,” Jay-Z wrote in a song titled “Kill JAY-Z.”

The Record Industry Association of America certified 4:44 as platinum on Wednesday, July 5.





