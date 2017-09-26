Courtesy Bella Thorne/Twitter

Wish granted! Just 20 days after YouTube star Tana Mongeau tweeted that she wanted to date Bella Thorne, the two locked lips in a series of social media posts over the weekend.

On Sunday, September 24, the 19-year-old up-and-coming rapper shared snaps of herself kissing the Famous In Love actress, 19, on Twitter. In the provocative pics, the former Disney star, who rocks a red hat, fishnet top and denim cropped jacket plants a kiss (with tongue) on the blonde beauty.

“Dreams do come true kids,” Mongeau captioned the post.

dreams do come true kids pic.twitter.com/pXu2BMiKfK — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) September 24, 2017

The YouTube personality also shared the image to her Instagram account that day and captioned it “Mineeee.” The You Got Me actress went on to share the steamy pic to her Twitter account on Monday, September 25, and asked fans “who is shook?”

The vlogger responded to Thorne’s tweet hours later saying, “me cause i miss u baby.”

The twosome were attending the three-day Life is Beautiful music festival in Las Vegas where they shared several more sexually charged images to the Shake It Up star’s Snapchat stories.

Wearing cat ears and a colorful dress, Thorne is seen grabbing Mongeau’s breasts as they both look straight into the camera with shocked expressions.

In a second pic shared on Thorne’s Instagram Stories, the actress plants her face into Mongeau’s cleavage.

While it’s unclear if Mongeau and Thorne are dating, the Florida native has been open about her sexual orientation, confirming that she is bisexual on Twitter in August 2016. In April of this year, the actress told Harper’s Bazaar: “I’ve done other stuff with girls, but I want to actually date a girl.”



Thorne previously dated Gregg Sulkin for over a year before splitting in 2016. She has also been romantically linked to Tyler Posey, Charlie Puth and Scott Disick.

