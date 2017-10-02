So adorable! Paris Hilton wrangled several of her furry friends and dressed them in adorable costumes for a group photo the star shared with fans on Instagram Sunday, October 1.

In the playful snap, the 36-year-old's pug, who looks straight into the camera, sports a body-builder costume complete with muscles and weights. The former reality star’s Pomeranian wears a crown fit for a queen along with a pink sparkly tutu. Adding to the fun, a golden brown pooch wears a platinum blonde wig while two of her cats, who are also wearing festive costumes, show off their pink-painted nails. And in the far back of the group, a Chihuahua poses in a red, white and blue striped outfit.

“#SquadGoals,” she wrote alongside the cute photo, which has gathered more than 19,000 likes.

This is not the first time Hilton has shown off her four-legged friends on Instagram. On Saturday, September 27, the blonde beauty, who was dressed in all pink while wearing heart-shaped sunglasses and a tiara, cradled three of her pals while standing in front of a swimming pool.

"My babies! 😍," she captioned the pic at the time.



My babies! 😍 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Sep 25, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

The known animal lover recently built a two-story, 300-square-foot lavish doggy mansion for her beloved friends and shared images of the incredible structure to Twitter in August.

In one pic, Hilton’s Miniature Pinscher stands upright on a balcony as two other pups play in the grass below. The other two snaps showcase the enviable villa located in the backyard of Hilton’s Los Angeles estate. Painted pink inside, the home features a human-sized door, allowing the “Stars Are Blind” singer to drop in and play with her pets. The pad is also outfitted with furniture including bean bag chairs, leather-looking couches and doggy beds.

The perfume designer spared no details when contracting the home’s design. The luxury structure includes an AC unit, black crown molding and a gorgeous decorative chandelier.

“My dogs live in this two-story doggy mansion that has air conditioning, heating, designer furniture, and a chandelier. Loves it,” Hilton wrote at the time.

My dogs live in this two-story doggy mansion that has air conditioning, heating, designer furniture, and a chandelier. Loves it pic.twitter.com/4dXAf5XPXV — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 25, 2017

While it’s unclear how many pets Hilton owns, the socialite reportedly is mom to a Teacup Chihuahua named Diamond Baby along with Miniature Pinscher Dollar, Pomeranians Harajuku Bitch, Marilyn Monroe, Baby Bear, Prince Hilton and Princess Paris Jr. And adding to the brood: three Chihuahuas: Peter Pan, Dolce and Prada.

