No one was more excited about the Stranger Things cast’s win at the 2017 SAG Awards than David Harbour — except maybe Winona Ryder. The 45-year-old actress looked at times ecstatic and at other times shocked as she stood onstage next to costar David Harbour as he delivered one of the most rousing acceptance speeches of the night. Watch the video of the funny moment above!

Harbour, 41, issued a “call to arms” in his passionate speech as he shared the stage with the rest of the cast, which included young stars Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapps, Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown and Charlie Heaton. But it was Ryder, who plays mother Joyce Byers on the show, who reaction stole the show.



“It’s a call to arms from our fellow craftsmen and women to go deeper and through our art to battle against fear, self-centeredness and exclusivity of our predominantly narcissistic culture and through our craft to cultivate a more empathetic and understanding society by revealing intimate truths that serve as a forceful reminder to folks that, when they feel broken and afraid and tired, they are not alone,” Harbour said, prompting the star-studded audience to jump to their feet and give him a standing ovation.



ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

“We are united in that we are all human beings and we are all together on this horrible, painful, joyous, exciting and mysterious ride that is being alive,” he continued. “As we act in the continuing narrative of Stranger Things, we 1983 midwesterners will repel bullies. We will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no hope. We will get past the lies. We will hunt monsters. And when we are lost amidst the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and organizations, we will, as per Chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the meek and the disenfranchised and the marginalized. And we will do it all with soul, with heart and with joy.”



At one point during Harbour’s speech, Ryder mouthed the words “this is too heavy,” though the Girl, Interrupted star was spotted cheering loudly at the end of his remarks. Watch the video above to relive the moment.



Harbour's speech was one of many at the SAG Awards that took on Donald Trump after his controversial immigrant ban.

