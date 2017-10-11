'30 Rock' Twice Joked About Harvey Weinstein’s Alleged Sexual Aggression

Jane Krakowski’s 30 Rock character, Jenna Maroney, joked about Harvey Weinstein’s reputation twice on the show, long before allegations surfaced against the Miramax producer.

“I’m not afraid of anyone in show business,” Krakowski said in the clip from season 6’s 14th episode. “I turned down intercourse with Harvey Weinstein on no less than three occasions out of five.”

In another episode during season 7, the Tony Award winner cracked another joke at the former studio executive’s expense. “Look, I get it. I know how former lovers can have a hold over you long after they’re gone,” she said in the 10th episode. “In some ways, I’m still pinned under a passed-out Harvey Weinstein, and it’s Thanksgiving.”

As previously reported, Weinstein was fired from his own company on Sunday, October 8, days after The New York Times published a report including several sexual harassment claims against the movie mogul. The New Yorker has since published another report further exposing Weinstein’s alleged harassment.

Numerous actresses have since made sexual harassment claims against Weinstein, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cara Delevingne.

A spokesperson for the filmmaker released a statement on Tuesday, October 10, denying the allegations made against him. “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” Sallie Hofmeister said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”

A source confirmed to Us on Tuesday that the Oscar winner will enter a treatment facility for sex addiction outside of the United States. Weinstein’s wife Georgina Chapman announced on the same day that she is leaving him after 10 years of marriage.

