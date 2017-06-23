Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

He’s still a P.I.M.P! 50 Cent took to Instagram to joke about having a crush on Helen Mirren after the two were photographed together at a recent event.

The two posed for photos at the closing ceremony of the Monte-Carlo TV Festival on Tuesday, June 20, and in one shot, the 71-year-old actress appears to be looking lovingly at the “In Da Club” rapper.

Yeah 🤦‍♂️I think I love her man, I'm trying not to stare at her. She know she turns me on. She just has that thing, you know I can't describe it. LOL A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, posted the photo on Instagram on Thursday, June 22. "I think I love her man, I'm trying not to stare at her,” he wrote. "She know she turns me on. She just has that thing, you know I can't describe it. LOL”

One day earlier, he posted a different picture with Mirren in which they are both looking at the camera and smiling. "Me and the queen, @Helenmirren chilling,” he wrote. "Taking over Monaco for tonight."

Me and the queen, @Helenmirren chilling. Taking over Monaco for tonight. A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jun 20, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

The rapper has often used the photo sharing app to get personal about the women in his life. In February 2016, he posted a since-deleted snap of ex girlfriend Chelsea Handler in which her pants are pulled down revealing black underwear. ""BUTT ART by @chelseahandler,” he wrote alongside the photo, which he posted in honor of her 41st birthday. "LMAO #EFFENVODKA.”

The former couple dated for several months in 2011 and have remained amicable after their split. "He's a sweetheart and he's so cute,” Handler told Oprah Winfrey of her ex in 2013. "It wasn't the most serious relationship."

